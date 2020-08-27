Hurricane Laura Claims its First Louisiana Fatality

Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana Wednesday night. And Gov. John Bel Edwards was saddened to share the news that the Category 4 storm had claimed its first victim in the state. A young woman died after a tree fell on her family home in Leesville. She was just 14 years old.

The maximum wind speed from Laura was 150 mph, and the storm's pressure was recorded at 938 millibars, making it the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years, NOLA.com reports.

Gov. Bel Edwards is pleading with Louisianans to stay home.

Now is not the time to go sightseeing. The threat #Laura poses to Louisiana is far from over. Stay home, continue to heed warnings from local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed. #lagov #HurricaneLaura #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

A day before the hurricane made landfall, Texas mayors warned those residents who chose to stay put that their fate was between them and God. The warnings from Louisiana officials were just as ominous.

"Write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a Ziploc bag in your pocket," they eerily instructed.

Meteorologists note that Laura was lessened to a Category 1 hurricane, but still carrying heavy winds and rain to far East Texas and Louisiana.

President Trump is also closely monitoring the situation.