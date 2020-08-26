Pam Bondi Reminds Voters About the Biden Family Corruption

Thanks to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Americans were reminded about the corruption that has surrounded the Bidens for years. As she recalled for viewers during night two of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, it was Hunter Biden's suspicious work in Ukraine that led to the bogus and sensational impeachment trial of President Trump earlier this year. As one of the members of the White House's legal team during the trial, Bondi knows more than most just how deep the corruption goes.

"When you look at his 47 year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members, not the American people," Bondi said of former vice president Joe Biden. "Let's take a closer look."

"We all know about Joe's son, Hunter Biden. A corrupt Ukrainian Oligarch put Hunter on the board of his gas company, even though he had no experience in the country - or in the energy sector. None. Yet he was paid millions to do nothing. He only had one qualification that mattered: He was the son of the man in charge of distributing U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"And recently reported information revealed that a few months after Hunter Biden joined the corrupt company's Board, the Obama-Biden State Department began doing business with them even as it remained under investigation for corruption.

"It gets worse. That very same company was being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor. Joe Biden— the Vice President of the United States—threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless that same prosecutor was fired... and then he was fired. Hunter only resigned from that board…just before his dad announced his campaign for president."

It was this suspicious timeline and apparent corruption that Trump reportedly asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate. Yet a White House whistleblower interpreted the request as Trump attempting to hurt his political opponent and help secure his re-election. Democrats did their best (not really) to convince their colleagues that Trump had abused his power and obstructed Congress. But the Senate would eventually acquit him of the charges.

Unfortunately, Bondi continued, corruption has found its way to other parts of the Biden family tree. She referenced a few other instances of Biden using his office to benefit his family, which you can watch in full below.

"Joe says he will build back better…yeah, build the Bidens back better," Bondi said.