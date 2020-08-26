Nikki Haley Easily Explains Why Joe Biden Is Not a 'Moderate' Democrat

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley doesn't believe for a second that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a "moderate." And yet that's how his campaign and the DNC have been trying to paint him, most notably at last week's Democratic National Convention. The party even dedicated at least two segments to Republicans who decided to vote for Biden this time around.

Even more telling, they gave former Ohio Gov. John Kasich more time to speak than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand from New York. He got at least five minutes, she got only 60 seconds.

And yet, in reality, Biden has given in to pressure to enact some of the most radical policies ever introduced. Haley mentioned just a few.

"You can't go and increase taxes on 82 percent of the Americans when we're coming out of a COVID situation and say that you're a moderate," Haley said. "You can't go out and ask for all those mandates based on AOC's Green New Deal and say that you're a moderate."

"You can't sit there and allow any conversation about socialism ever taking hold in America and claim to be a moderate," she added.

And the DNC can highlight as many Republicans-voting-for-Biden as they want, but that doesn't change the fact that "Biden is going to be whoever Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC tell him to be."

The proof is right there in his flip flopping record. For example, he was in favor of the Hyde Amendment, a law that prohibits the taxpayer funding of abortions, until this year. Or is he? He's changed his mind several times.

Our economy "can't afford" his arbitrary decision making, Haley warned.