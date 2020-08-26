Ari Fleischer Has Questions for Hillary After She Instructs Biden to Never Concede the Election

A few days ago former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton instructed current presidential nominee Joe Biden to absolutely not concede the election under any circumstances.

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out," Clinton told Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime's "The Circus." “And eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is."

Surprised Hillary's "Biden should not concede under any circumstances" because "this is going to drag out and eventually he will win" hasn't gotten more attention.



Sort of steps on the momentum of her "Trump will never concede" concern-trolling from last week. pic.twitter.com/pmIRWlmbeG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 26, 2020

Her advice, argues former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, makes her a hypocrite.

"Did you make a mistake conceding the 2016 race, or do you still think you won it?" Fleischer wondered on Fox News Wednesday morning. "Or if the race for Biden goes the same way it did for you, are you recommending to Joe Biden that he do the opposite of you?"

He asks because back in 2016 Clinton insisted that Trump accept the election results.

This is "dangerous," Fleischer said.

Former White House Press Secretary @AriFleischer responds to @HillaryClinton's advice to @JoeBiden not to concede the presidential election under any circumstances:



"This is dangerous...If you start to say, 'Don't concede no matter what,' you undermine the core of democracy." pic.twitter.com/OP3mUDsMIr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2020

Clinton, he said, is "undermining our democracy."

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) are also a bit creeped out by Clinton's comment.

Hillary Clinton said "under no circumstances should Joe Biden concede" if President Trump wins.@DanCrenshawTX: "It's eerie ... They've started to build a narrative that, if Donald Trump gets elected, it will be illegitimate. And now they're laying out their plan." pic.twitter.com/YacQGBZSEa — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2020

Election experts are already predicting that Trump v. Biden is going to be the next Bush v. Gore. Mo Elleithe noted that neither candidate is likely to concede on Election night, and that this race could drag on for weeks.

As if 2020 wasn't long enough already.