Hillary Clinton

Ari Fleischer Has Questions for Hillary After She Instructs Biden to Never Concede the Election

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A few days ago former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton instructed current presidential nominee Joe Biden to absolutely not concede the election under any circumstances.

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out," Clinton told Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime's "The Circus." “And eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is." 

Her advice, argues former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, makes her a hypocrite. 

"Did you make a mistake conceding the 2016 race, or do you still think you won it?" Fleischer wondered on Fox News Wednesday morning. "Or if the race for Biden goes the same way it did for you, are you recommending to Joe Biden that he do the opposite of you?"

He asks because back in 2016 Clinton insisted that Trump accept the election results.

This is "dangerous," Fleischer said.

Clinton, he said, is "undermining our democracy."

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) are also a bit creeped out by Clinton's comment.

Election experts are already predicting that Trump v. Biden is going to be the next Bush v. Gore. Mo Elleithe noted that neither candidate is likely to concede on Election night, and that this race could drag on for weeks. 

As if 2020 wasn't long enough already.

