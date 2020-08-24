DNC
VIP

So Did Dems Remove 'Under God' from the Pledge at the DNC?

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
So Did Dems Remove 'Under God' from the Pledge at the DNC?

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The headlines were all over the place this weekend about whether or not the Democratic National Committee omitted the words "under God" from the pledge of allegiance at any point during last week's virtual convention.

Our verdict? Maybe the phrase wasn't omitted on paper or on the main convention stage, but there were at least two instances when DNC leaders took it upon themselves to delete two of the most important words in the pledge. The Trump campaign has the evidence.

The first instance occurred during the LGBTQ Caucus meeting when the speaker reciting the pledge awkwardly paused at the moment when "under God" is usually uttered. See for yourself below.

Those two words were also MIA during the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting. Here was delegate AJ Durrani's abridged version:

"I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of the United States of America. And to the republic, for which it stands, one nation...indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

That interpretation of the pledge was shared by the president himself.

Trump concluded that conservatives were right.

Still, because the phrase was omitted from caucus meetings and not from the main stage during the four-night convention, media outlets like USA Today rated the claim "partly false."

But pushing God out of the party is becoming a pattern. During the 2016 convention, Democrats booed convention chairman Antonio Villaraigosa when he declared that the "ays" have it and that God would remain in their platform, and that they would still declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. If you listen to the audio, it was not clear that the "ays" had it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WSJ: You Know, Joe Biden's COVID Plan Sounds Awfully Familiar
Guy Benson
Ahead of RNC Kickoff, President Trump Releases His Second Term Agenda
Katie Pavlich
Biden Campaign Flip-Flops on Condemnation of Linda Sarsour
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Wining, Dining, and Politicking
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Riots Break Out In Kenosha, WI After It Appears Police Shot Black Man in the Back
Julio Rosas

Post-convention Polls Not a Good Sign for Biden
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular