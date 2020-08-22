Abortion

A Priest's Closing Prayer at the DNC Had a Pro-life Message

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien

 @obrienc2

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 12:00 PM
A Priest's Closing Prayer at the DNC Had a Pro-life Message

Source: Screenshot via Twitter/Democratic National Committee

Pro-lifers did not have much to celebrate during this week's Democratic National Convention, particularly with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris dwelling on the need for "reproductive justice." But, at the eleventh hour, one Jesuit priest gave the pro-life movement a glimmer of hope with his closing prayer.

"Let us open our hearts to those most in need," Father James Martin said as he opened his prayer. "The unemployed parent worried about feeding his or her children. The woman who is underpaid, harassed, or abused. The black man or woman who fears for their lives. The immigrant at the border longing for safety. The homeless person looking for a meal. The LGBT teen who is bullied. The unborn child in the womb. The inmate on death row. Help us to be a nation where every life is sacred, all people are loved, and all are welcome. Amen."

Did you catch that? The part about the "unborn?"

Pro-lifers on Twitter thanked Father James for his courage, especially in light of news that a Catholic nun who spoke at the convention declined to talk about abortion.

But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is still cause for concern for the pro-life movement. While a professed Catholic, he's even flip flopped on the common sense Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortions.

Most Popular