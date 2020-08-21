Hunter Biden Reappears at the DNC Convention

The question, "Where's Hunter?" was finally answered Thursday night, as Hunter Biden, son of the presumptive presidential nominee, appeared on viewers' screens at the Democratic National Convention. That's despite the fact that Hunter is the source of his dad's biggest controversy of his campaign.

Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, which was being investigated for corruption. His dad was vice president at the time, and reportedly pressured officials to fire the prosecutor on the case, Viktor Shokin. It was the catalyst for President Trump to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the corruption reports. And that conversation, leaked by a whistleblower, is what led to this year's impeachment hearing.

Yes, that was really just this year. Seems like a lifetime ago.

To recap:

A corrupt Ukraine gas co run by a corrupt Ukraine oligarch hired Hunter Biden for $50k+ p/month to curry favor while VP Biden was running point for Ukraine in the Obama admin. VP Biden got the prosecutor investigating Hunter’s new co fired, threatening Ukraine w/the loss of $1B. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 21, 2020

But Hunter reappeared at the DNC, joining his sister Ashley in helping to introduce their father before his big speech. They also remembered their late brother Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015. In the short clip, Hunter promised that his dad "will be honest" and he has "the strongest shoulder you can ever lean on."

How "honest" he will be remains to be seen. Because up to this point he's failed to answer basic questions about Hunter's role in Ukraine.

Hunter admitted in an ABC News interview that he probably wouldn't have gotten the $50,000 per month gig without his dad's name recognition.

"I think it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards you just mentioned without saying I'm the son of the Vice President of the United States," Biden said.

Yet each time the former vice president is questioned about the conflict of interest, he usually lashes out at the reporter who asked it.