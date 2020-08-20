Mike Pence

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Intentionally Botches Pence's Name at DNC Convention

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 10:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Intentionally Botches Pence's Name at DNC Convention

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a funny lady. How can you not laugh when watching Elaine awkwardly dance on Seinfeld? That's why her flat jokes and terrible timing during Thursday night's Democratic National Convention were pretty surprising. In fact, on more than occasion, her jokes were downright cruel. 

We knew from the start her emceeing would be cringeworthy because of this early exchange with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. This one short, brutal clip will give you an idea.

It got worse. At one point she joked about President Trump's golf game. But it was her insult toward Vice President Mike Pence that took the prize. As she was discussing the Trump administration, she intentionally mispronounced Pence's last name. 

For those who don't know (we didn't), "poonce" is slang for a male homosexual in Australia. Considering that Vice President Mike Pence is known for his traditional family values, it's no mystery what Louis-Dreyfus was driving at. There's a second, crass definition of "poonce," which you can read here at Urban Dictionary.

Late night talk show host John Oliver has also made light of Pence's traditional views on gay marriage by publishing a parody of his book about his bunny Marlon Bundo. The original book, penned by Pence's daughter Charlotte, and illustrated by his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, takes you on a journey through "A Day in the Life of the Vice President." In Oliver's parody, entitled “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," Marlon is a gay bunny who is encouraged by his friends to pursue a relationship with another male bunny, complete with rainbow bow ties.

But right now we all want to know, who wrote these gags for you, Julia?

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Night Four LIVE: Joe Biden Addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention
I Guess Democrats Decided to Forget Cory Booker's Me Too Episode During Their Convention, Huh?
Matt Vespa

Tammy Duckworth Says Biden Wouldn't 'Let Tyrants Manipulate Him.' The Chinese Communist Party Disagrees.
Ellie Bufkin
Biden's Instagram Post Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala Harris
Bronson Stocking
Here's Yet Another Graph That Shreds the COVID Lockdown Hysteria
Matt Vespa
Data: Florida, Texas, California Flattened the Curve. New York and New Jersey Did Not.
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular