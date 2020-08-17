Group of NYPD Sergeants Call de Blasio an 'Idiot' for His Latest Take

So New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) wants to fund the U.S. Postal Service, but not the police. In fact, he wants to defund the police. In the recent budget, the mayor redistributed $1 billion away from the police force.

"We are reducing the size of our police force by not having the next recruit class," he explained in July. "We are reducing our overtime levels. We're shifting functions away from police to civilian agencies."

What an idiot, says the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which is made up of 13,000 active and retired sergeants of the NYPD.

He really is an idiot...he’s for funding the Post Office and DEFUNDING the police as people in his city are being gunned down in record numbers. https://t.co/6mv0yZZfq1 — SBA (@SBANYPD) August 15, 2020

New York City was the scene of major violence the past two months as riots erupted in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Dozens of NYPD officers were injured. A few were even run over by some of the more radical rioters. Not to mention, shootings in NYC are skyrocketing.

Not exactly the perfect time to slash the department's budget, as conservative assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis pointed out.

This is insanity! Bring back the anti-crime unit, refund #NYPD and give them back the tools they need to keep this city safe @NYCMayor! https://t.co/x5E7YhhOJx — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) August 16, 2020

Like Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), de Blasio is more likely to deflect and criticize President Trump, this time when it comes to mail-in voting than actually address the problems right under his nose. But the SBA won't let him forget.