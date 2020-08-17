New York City

Group of NYPD Sergeants Call de Blasio an 'Idiot' for His Latest Take

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Group of NYPD Sergeants Call de Blasio an 'Idiot' for His Latest Take

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

So New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) wants to fund the U.S. Postal Service, but not the police. In fact, he wants to defund the police. In the recent budget, the mayor redistributed $1 billion away from the police force. 

"We are reducing the size of our police force by not having the next recruit class," he explained in July. "We are reducing our overtime levels. We're shifting functions away from police to civilian agencies."

What an idiot, says the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which is made up of 13,000 active and retired sergeants of the NYPD.

New York City was the scene of major violence the past two months as riots erupted in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Dozens of NYPD officers were injured. A few were even run over by some of the more radical rioters. Not to mention, shootings in NYC are skyrocketing.

Not exactly the perfect time to slash the department's budget, as conservative assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis pointed out.

Like Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), de Blasio is more likely to deflect and criticize President Trump, this time when it comes to mail-in voting than actually address the problems right under his nose. But the SBA won't let him forget.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sunday Show Blackout: Team Biden Fully Embraces 'Basement Strategy'
Guy Benson

New CNN Polling Shows Major Shift in the Race for the White House
Katie Pavlich
Biden Finally Does Another Interview...With a Surprising Host
Katie Pavlich
WATCH: Portland Rioter Gets Hit With Instant Karma After He Charges the Police Three Times
Julio Rosas
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Conservatives Are the New Agents of Change
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Maxine Waters: Congress Can Remove Trump Without Impeachment
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular