Caught on Camera: The Moment the Beirut Blast Interrupted a Bride's Photoshoot

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Aug 06, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Dr. Israa Seblani, who practices in the U.S., had just gotten married in Beirut, Lebanon, and was enjoying her photoshoot when the massive blast went off. We now know that blast, which rocked Lebanon's capital city, killed over 100 people and injured thousands more.

The moment the blast shocked the bride was captured on video. Seblani is standing in her gown and smiling ear to ear, when suddenly there's a loud boom that nearly knocks her off her feet. There's some confusion and flying debris, after which we can see the groom ushering his wife to safety. According to photographer Mahmoud Nakib, who shot the footage, the couple was unharmed.

Most Popular