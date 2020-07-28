Chris Cuomo Blasted for Completely Obtuse Message About the Pandemic

What is it with the Cuomo brothers? Sure, their TV banter this year was fun and all and even provided some needed comic relief these last few dire months. But as of late they've proven that they're out of touch with the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) continues to suggest that his leadership during New York's outbreak was stellar, when actually the state clocked in the most deaths in the country. Many of those fatalities came in nursing homes after his mandate that forced long term care facilities to accept COVID patients. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) called it one of the worst policy decisions in U.S. history. He's one of several lawmakers demanding an independent investigation into the nursing home measure.

But CNN anchor Chris Cuomo continues to defend his brother's handling of the pandemic. And on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was shocked that Vice President Mike Pence was praising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, because according to Cuomo he "mishandled" his state's outbreak.

Where to begin. Oh yeah, well, for starters, his own brother wins the gold medal for how to mishandle a health crisis and how to let emergency powers go to your head. Critics blasted Cuomo for his obtuseness, and shared some hard data.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose in-laws died in a New York nursing home, had no patience for the Cuomos' obliviousness. She added that Chris exaggerated that he quarantined in his basement for weeks, when evidence showed otherwise.