Sen. Cotton Asks the NYT What Gives After They Run 'Chinese Propaganda' But Balk at His Op-eds

The New York Times instantly regretted its decision to publish a piece called "Send in the Troops" by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) last month that argued for federal troops to go and quell the riots that have erupted in major cities in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. First, the Times felt the need to "explain" their decision to publish the op-ed. But, opinion editor James Bennet was still so ashamed that he let Cotton's piece go to print that he resigned, with publisher A. G. Sulzberger explaining that, “Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years.”

For any fan of the First Amendment, the Times's handling of the situation was all quite outrageous and laughable. Even more so now that the Times has published a piece by...a Chinese scientist who loves criticizing America and how we responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States had two months or more to learn from China’s experience with this coronavirus, and it could have done much more to lower infection rates and fatalities," Rao claims in the piece.

Again, the virus emerged from China and instead of alerting the rest of the world, the communist regime engaged in a deadly cover-up.

Sen. Cotton asked, what gives.