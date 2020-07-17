White House Press Sec Reacts to Chicago Mayor Calling Her a 'Karen'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany rightfully called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at her Thursday press conference for letting crime run rampant in the Windy City. Chicago has been a hotspot for shootings for quite some time. The Chicago Tribune found that, as of July 11, 1,901 people had already been shot so far in 2020, making it 550 more than last year. On Thursday, another two people were killed and over a dozen wounded in the latest shooting. Among the injured were two teenagers and a 5-month-old boy. Having shared some of Chicago's dire statistics, McEnany accused Lightfoot of being "derelict in her duty."

The best response Lightfoot could muster was to call McEnany a "Karen," an insult intended to refer to a middle aged white woman who is problematic and entitled.

McEnany reacted by reiterating her first point: The mayor should focus on the violence in her city.

The infant who was shot in Chicago on Thursday was grazed in the temple and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized and “resting comfortably,” The Chicago Sun-Times reports.