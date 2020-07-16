Portland Mayor Rejects Federal Help as City Is in Chaos

Portland has been a scene of unrest for seven straight weeks now. Taking the lead from the residents of Seattle's CHAZ/CHOP zone, a group of protesters is trying to set up its own "autonomous zone" near city hall. It would be called the Chinook Land Autonomous Territory, or CLAT.

On the group's Twitter page, you'll see the acronym ACAB. It's short for, "All Cops are Bastards."