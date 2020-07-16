Pelosi Says She 'Yearns' for Other Republican Presidents

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is so fed up with President Trump that she said she actually "yearns" for other Republican presidents.

“I yearn for other Republican presidents," she said at her press conference on Thursday. "While we may disagree on many points, at least we had a shared commitment to the governance of our country."

Oh, the good old days.

Pelosi said we need to beat the coronavirus "scientifically" and in order to do that you need to believe in science. Trump, she alleged, is the wrong man for the job because he "is like a man who refuses to ask for directions."

The scientists, she said, have the answers, but he's trying to chart his own course. Several Democrats, for instance, have criticized Trump for urging schools to reopen in the fall so kids have return to their classroom education. Distance learning just isn't doing the trick. Statistics show a 50 percent drop in math ability, and 50 percent drop in reading ability for children trying to learn on their computers, Dr. Scott Atlas recently shared.

Other health experts say the science proves that parents should feel comfortable sending their kids back to school in the fall.

"If you believe in the science, the science says that 99.7 percent of deaths in the U.S. are in people over 15, 99.9 percent are in people over 24," Dr. Atlas, a former Stanford neurology chief, explained on Fox News on Wednesday.

As for those worried about kids transmitting COVID-19 to teachers, that too is low risk, for kids rarely pass it on to adults.