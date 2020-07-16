Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi Says She 'Yearns' for Other Republican Presidents

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi Says She 'Yearns' for Other Republican Presidents

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is so fed up with President Trump that she said she actually "yearns" for other Republican presidents.

“I yearn for other Republican presidents," she said at her press conference on Thursday. "While we may disagree on many points, at least we had a shared commitment to the governance of our country."

Oh, the good old days.

Pelosi said we need to beat the coronavirus "scientifically" and in order to do that you need to believe in science. Trump, she alleged, is the wrong man for the job because he "is like a man who refuses to ask for directions." 

The scientists, she said, have the answers, but he's trying to chart his own course. Several Democrats, for instance, have criticized Trump for urging schools to reopen in the fall so kids have return to their classroom education. Distance learning just isn't doing the trick. Statistics show a 50 percent drop in math ability, and 50 percent drop in reading ability for children trying to learn on their computers, Dr. Scott Atlas recently shared.

Other health experts say the science proves that parents should feel comfortable sending their kids back to school in the fall.

"If you believe in the science, the science says that 99.7 percent of deaths in the U.S. are in people over 15, 99.9 percent are in people over 24," Dr. Atlas, a former Stanford neurology chief, explained on Fox News on Wednesday.

As for those worried about kids transmitting COVID-19 to teachers, that too is low risk, for kids rarely pass it on to adults.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
A Complete Train Wreck: USA Today's Fact Check on Trump-Nazi Campaign T-Shirts Just Got More Embarrassing
Matt Vespa
The Anarchist Who Set a Seattle Police Precinct on Fire Has Been Arrested
Katie Pavlich

Laughed Out of the Room: That’s the Song an LA Times Writer Picked to Replace the Star-Spangled Banner?
Matt Vespa
AG Barr Calls Out Hollywood's Appeasement of Communist China
Katie Pavlich

Janice Dean Excoriates Cuomo for Selling 'COVID Mountain Death Posters'
Cortney O'Brien
Boston College Again Denies Campus Conservatives' Request for Their Own Newspaper
Alex Corey
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular