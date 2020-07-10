Trump Campaign Calls Biden Out for Plagiarism

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a history of plagiarizing. He infamously lifted parts of a speech from British Labour Party Neil Kinnock during his 1988 presidential campaign and plagiarized a paper during his studies at the Syracuse University College of Law.

The Trump campaign says Biden is up to his old tricks, accusing the Democrat of stealing the president's "America First" economic plan. Biden's new economic platform includes similar sounding phrases like, “Make it in America,” “Buy American” and “Stand up for America."

“He plagiarized from me," Trump argued on Friday, adding that the Democrat "likes plagiarizing.”

Biden's campaign tried to turn it into a "gotcha" moment.

"If you're wondering just how incoherent and desperate the Trump team is to find an attack on Joe Biden that sticks, their new line is that Biden's economic plan is *both* "very radical left" AND a copy of Trump's," Deputy Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin wrote on Twitter.

But Trump Rapid Response Director Andrew Clark said the joke was still on Biden.

President Trump explained that Biden could "never pull it off."

"It's a plan that's very radical left but he said the right things because he's copying what I've done, but the difference is he can't do it," Trump said.

Addressing his past plagiarism scandals, Biden explained, "I've done some dumb things, and I'll do dumb things again."