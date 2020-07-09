Pelosi Gloats Over SCOTUS Trump Tax Return Rulings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling to allow a New York prosecutor to access eight years of President Trump's tax returns. The court deferred on another ruling whether Congress can access his records, sending it back to the lower courts. In her reactionary press conference, however, Pelosi said the Supreme Court set up a "nice path" that is "achievable" in the lower courts. And they intend to pursue that path.

Even though the court's rulings likely mean they won't see Trump's financial records before the general election, Pelosi still saw it as a win for Democrats.

Just asked Pelosi if she’s disappointed the House likely won’t see Trump financial records before November and tax records may not go to NY by then, and she argues the bigger issue is the court essentially saying Trump isn’t above the law and says process will take time play out — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 9, 2020

Overall, she declared that the rulings are "not good news" for the president and that it proves he is not above the law.

A careful reading of the Supreme Court rulings related to the President’s financial records is not good news for President Trump. The Court has reaffirmed the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight on behalf of the people, as it asks for further information from the Congress. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 9, 2020

In her statement following the rulings, Pelosi added that "Congress’s constitutional responsibility to uncover the truth continues, specifically related to the President’s Russia connection that he is hiding."

Pelosi on the Supreme Court's decision about President Trump's tax returns: "7-2 — even the president's appointees saying, 'The president of the United States is not above the law'" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/Z591HIPojw — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2020

In his own response to the SCOTUS rulings, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Americans should be "terrified" and that Pelosi isn't even trying to hide her political motivations. The president agrees.