Judges and Courts

Pelosi Gloats Over SCOTUS Trump Tax Return Rulings

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi Gloats Over SCOTUS Trump Tax Return Rulings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling to allow a New York prosecutor to access eight years of President Trump's tax returns. The court deferred on another ruling whether Congress can access his records, sending it back to the lower courts. In her reactionary press conference, however, Pelosi said the Supreme Court set up a "nice path" that is "achievable" in the lower courts. And they intend to pursue that path. 

Even though the court's rulings likely mean they won't see Trump's financial records before the general election, Pelosi still saw it as a win for Democrats.

Overall, she declared that the rulings are "not good news" for the president and that it proves he is not above the law.

In her statement following the rulings, Pelosi added that "Congress’s constitutional responsibility to uncover the truth continues, specifically related to the President’s Russia connection that he is hiding."

Recommended
The Fragility of the Woke
Victor Davis Hanson

In his own response to the SCOTUS rulings, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Americans should be "terrified" and that Pelosi isn't even trying to hide her political motivations. The president agrees.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Jim Jordan on SCOTUS's 'Terrifying' Decision on Trump Tax Returns
Cortney O'Brien
Don Lemon Asserts Jesus Christ 'Was Not Perfect' While He Was on Earth
Julio Rosas
Lt. Col Alexander Vindman Renounces Promotion, Resigns
Micaela Burrow

Supreme Court Sides with Manhattan DA in Trump Tax Return Case on Presidential Immunity
Reagan McCarthy

SCOTUS Has Made a Decision on President Trump's Tax Returns
Katie Pavlich
Analysis: Cuomo Keeps Digging
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular