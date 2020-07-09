Jim Jordan on SCOTUS's 'Terrifying' Decision on Trump Tax Returns

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the Supreme Court's first 7-2 decision on Thursday on President Trump's tax returns and presidential immunity "terrifying." The court ruled that "no citizen is above the common duty to release evidence," deciding that the president does not have absolute immunity from grand jury subpoenas. So, they granted Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance his wish to see eight years of Trump's tax returns. The court deferred on a second case regarding whether Congress can view his returns.

The New York prosecutor is celebrating the first bit of news.

This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law. https://t.co/jVm15aph7s — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 9, 2020

But Rep. Jordan didn't see it as a "victory."

"Americans are terrified of being audited by the IRS," the congressman reacted on Fox News.

"When you think about the average American who is terrified of being audited by the IRS," Jordan noted, "if Congress has the ability to look at Trump's tax returns and everything else. You're talking about Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters auditing the president, I mean that's a terrifying thing based on what we've seen them do over the last four years."

He recalls how just a few years ago, during the Obama administration, the IRS targeted Tea Party groups. He was part of the investigation into the scandal, learning that the agency intentionally delayed conservatives' applications for tax-exempt statuses. The IRS eventually apologized for its bias, and reached settlements with some of the groups they targeted.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Pelosi and other Democrats, according to Jordan, clearly have a "political vendetta against the president of the United States."

Rep. Jordan said he wasn't worried about President Trump because he has a history of fighting against both "leftist" Democrats and the mainstream press.