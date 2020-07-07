Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders Spokeswoman Calls Out Debra Messing for 'Racist' Post About Kanye West

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Bernie Sanders Spokeswoman Calls Out Debra Messing for 'Racist' Post About Kanye West

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Debra Messing is one of the celebrities who loves to talk politics. She's had plenty of invective for President Trump and his supporters. And with Kanye West announcing his plans to run for president over the weekend, she has her next target. The "Will and Grace" actress accused West, one of the president's most famous allies, of conspiring with the president to take away black votes from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. She called it "disgusting."

"He’s playing Jill Stein," Messing wrote of Kanye. "He’s trying to take young (sic) black voters from Biden."

Nina Turner, Bernie Sanders's former spokeswoman, called out Messing for her "racist" message and informed her that black voters have minds of their own.

Turner's sentiments were shared by social media users.

"Right?" one user sarcastically responded to Messing. "How dare he take us from Biden? Biden's the one that owns us, not Kanye."

But Messing's controversial take is one that is apparently shared by Biden himself. As he recently told radio host Charlamagne tha God, if black voters don't vote for him, they "ain't black."

As you can see, the former vice president is doing a fine job all on his own alienating black voters.

"Biden could actually run on policy that young voters want but I guess that's too much to ask so sure blame Kanye for that," one Twitter user suggested.

By the way, despite what Messing or Biden may think, there are plenty of proud black President Trump voters.

"The choice in this election could not be clearer: while President Trump has created opportunity and prosperity within the Black community, Joe Biden promotes and defends the status quo of poverty and marginalization,” Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board member and Townhall contributor Ken Blackwell said in a recent Black Voices for Trump broadcast.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fox News' Tucker Carlson Hurls a Question That Democrats Could Never Answer Honestly
Matt Vespa

Georgia's Republican Gov Steps In With This Authorization After Atlanta Mayor Fails to Control Violence 
Leah Barkoukis

Terry Crews Has Chosen a Hill to Die On
Cortney O'Brien
Why Civil Rights Activist Is Encouraging the Left to Go to Mexico
Leah Barkoukis
How 4th of July Sent the Trump Campaign's GOTV Movement Over the Top
Beth Baumann

Biden Backer and Potential VP Pick Is Now Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular