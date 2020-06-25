RNC

RNC Gets Win in Florida Elections Lawsuit

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

When the RNC saw that Democrats were trying to abolish a state law in Florida to allow ballots to be counted after Election Day and to prohibit the state’s ban on ballot harvesting, they had to intervene.

As it turns out, it was a President Bill Clinton-appointed judge who gave the Republicans the victory. In his ruling in Nielsen v. DeSantis, Judge Robert Hinkle noted that "the plaintiffs have not shown likely success on the merits" of their case. He explained why it's imperative for the state law to remain intact.

"This eliminates the problem of missing, unclear, or even altered postmarks, eliminates delay that can have adverse consequences, and eliminates the remote possibility that in an extremely close election—Florida has had some—a person who did not vote on or before election day can fill out and submit a ballot later," Hinkle said.

You can read the whole ruling here.

"Democrats’ nationwide assault on the integrity of our elections has never been based on fact or public health emergency, but rather an attempt to use the courts to achieve their long sought partisan goals of legalizing ballot harvesting and eliminating nearly every safeguard in our elections," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reacted in a statement. "We are pleased this Clinton-appointed judge sided with us in our fight to protect the integrity of Florida’s elections."

  Share this on Facebook
