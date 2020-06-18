New York

Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should know better than to sign anymore unpopular executive orders during the coronavirus crisis. He's been inundated with questions about his deadly nursing home policy (since rescinded) in which he forced facilities that house our most vulnerable members of society to accept COVID-19 positive patients. Thousands of New Yorkers have died in nursing homes since the start of the outbreak.

But Cuomo is not done taking advantage of his emergency powers. On Thursday he announced that he's signing an executive order to punish any bars and restaurants who don't follow his reopening guidelines. It comes with the threat of revoking their state liquor licenses or a complete shuttering of their businesses.

Cuomo confirmed his intentions on Twitter.

New Yorkers listening to the governor's announcement detected a hidden message.

"Drunk on power," one Twitter user cleverly responded.

Some state lawmakers agree, and have signaled plans to strip him of his emergency powers.

But the most popular response to Cuomo's new EO was one that noticed a hint of hypocrisy. Many are wondering where these Cuomo threats are for protesters who continue to assemble, riot, and loot, despite the state's COVID restrictions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo Get Totally Owned on Use of Force by Former Police Officer
Matt Vespa
McConnell Ally Judge Justin Walker Confirmed to DC Circuit
Reagan McCarthy
FBI Identifies Cop-Car Arson Suspect by Custom Shirt She Bought on Etsy
Bronson Stocking
'Unlawful from its Inception': Justice Thomas Rips DACA Decision
Cortney O'Brien
The Liberal Mob Forces OSU Football Coach to Apologize for Wearing a T-shirt
Matt Vespa

Sorry Narrative-Obsessed Media, Florida's Coronavirus Policies Are Still Working Well
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular