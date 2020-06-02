Fox News's Kevin Corke Explains the Starkly Different Tone in DC Monday Night

Fox News's Kevin Corke has been covering the Washington D.C. protests for a few days now. In fact, he got some of the most revealing footage of the fire burning inside the historic St. John's Episcopal Church on Sunday night. As he can attest more than most, it was absolute chaos. And not at all the kind of justice the family of George Floyd was envisioning.

But Monday was a much different story. Hours after President Trump warned the agitators wreaking havoc in the city that he would be "mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting," things appeared to simmer down in the nation's capital. Corke witnessed "a massive law enforcement presence," including the DEA, border patrol, metropolitan police, and the National Guard. He also spotted helicopters providing overhead surveillance.

Protesters get a bit of company from above... #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/R5zIhB8zF6 — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) June 2, 2020

"It's incredible, I mean the difference is night and day compared to last day," Corke told Fox News anchor Shannon Bream as he reported live from just outside Dupont Circle.

Fox News' Kevin Corke on what law & order in DC looks like:



"The difference is night and day... [Sunday night] they were going to let them do what they would do ... it was a mess. Tonight by contrast... I've seen so many law enforcement, military... significantly less trouble." pic.twitter.com/uiL4PrFWSn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 2, 2020

Another decision that may have helped tone down the high tension in the city was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser enforcing a curfew time of 7 p.m. It was a welcome change. Sunday's curfew was not until 11 p.m., allowing rioters to cause trouble for hours and putting law enforcement at a severe disadvantage.

Monday night wasn't "perfect" Corke said, but it was a significant improvement from the Sunday inferno.

Donald Trump Jr. contrasted his father's leadership to the MIA leaders in New York, where lawlessness abounded yet again last night. Police officers were even run over and severely injured in both Manhattan and Buffalo.

"Big difference between this and what all these leftwing hacks like De Blasio have been doing…Dem mayors and Govs need to follow the President’s lead and protect law-abiding Americans!" Trump Jr. wrote.

The president tweeted some urgent instructions for New York.

New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. #SAVENYC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

"Where there is no justice, there is no liberty," President Trump said on Monday.