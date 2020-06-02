Riots

Fox News's Kevin Corke Explains the Starkly Different Tone in DC Monday Night

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fox News's Kevin Corke Explains the Starkly Different Tone in DC Monday Night

Source: Twitter/Fox News

Fox News's Kevin Corke has been covering the Washington D.C. protests for a few days now. In fact, he got some of the most revealing footage of the fire burning inside the historic St. John's Episcopal Church on Sunday night. As he can attest more than most, it was absolute chaos. And not at all the kind of justice the family of George Floyd was envisioning.

But Monday was a much different story. Hours after President Trump warned the agitators wreaking havoc in the city that he would be "mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting," things appeared to simmer down in the nation's capital. Corke witnessed "a massive law enforcement presence," including the DEA, border patrol, metropolitan police, and the National Guard. He also spotted helicopters providing overhead surveillance.

"It's incredible, I mean the difference is night and day compared to last day," Corke told Fox News anchor Shannon Bream as he reported live from just outside Dupont Circle.

Another decision that may have helped tone down the high tension in the city was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser enforcing a curfew time of 7 p.m. It was a welcome change. Sunday's curfew was not until 11 p.m., allowing rioters to cause trouble for hours and putting law enforcement at a severe disadvantage.

Monday night wasn't "perfect" Corke said, but it was a significant improvement from the Sunday inferno.

Donald Trump Jr. contrasted his father's leadership to the MIA leaders in New York, where lawlessness abounded yet again last night. Police officers were even run over and severely injured in both Manhattan and Buffalo.

"Big difference between this and what all these leftwing hacks like De Blasio have been doing…Dem mayors and Govs need to follow the President’s lead and protect law-abiding Americans!" Trump Jr. wrote.

The president tweeted some urgent instructions for New York.

"Where there is no justice, there is no liberty," President Trump said on Monday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular