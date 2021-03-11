Trump Urges Georgia Senate Run for Longtime Friend & Ex-NFL Great Herschel Walker

With the 2022 election cycle fast approaching, former President Donald Trump thinks his longtime friend and retired NFL great, Herschel Walker, would be “unstoppable” as a Senate candidate in Georgia.

The unlikely friendship between the billionaire real-estate investor turned U.S. president and the former Heisman trophy winner turned mental health advocate blossomed some 40 years ago when Walker joined Trump’s USFL team, the New Jersey Generals. The duo became lifelong friends, and on Wednesday, Trump released a statement urging his good buddy to try his hand at national politics.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

The relationship between the two larger than life figures became common knowledge in August of last year when Walker spoke of Trump’s character and morality at the Republican National Convention.

“I watched him treat janitors, security guards, and waiters, the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run."

The Georgian went on to rebuke the then-president’s common label of racist.

"I take it as a personal insult that people would think I had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

As for his own politics, Walker had this to say in a congressional hearing on reparations earlier this year.

“America is the greatest country in the world for me, a melting pot of a lot of great races, a lot of great minds that have come together with different ideas to make Americans the greatest country on Earth. Many have died trying to get into America. No one is dying trying to get out”

The college football hall of famer has yet to release a comment on his intention to run, but regardless of his decision, the Georgia Senate race in 2022 will likely be both competitive and nationally compelling, as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga) will face reelection less then two years after the special election that first put him in office.



