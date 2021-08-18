Poll: 1 in 11 Biden Supporters Regret Their Vote

A new Rasmussen poll shows that 9 percent of Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden last November now regret their vote, Raheem J. Kassam of The National Pulse reported on Wednesday morning.

These new numbers out of @Rasmussen_Poll are absolutely stunning.



Almost 1 in 10 Democrats regret their 2020 vote.



15% of Black Americans regret their vote.



This is wild: https://t.co/13zWUO4eqe — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 18, 2021

Among other groups, the poll found that 11 percent of people aged 18 to 39, 12 percent of self-described “moderates,” and 14 percent of Black Americans regret their vote in the 2020 election. All three of these groups were critical in Biden’s bid for the White House last year.

The poll also suggests that even those who do not “regret” voting for Biden are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the president. His support among independents and self-described moderates decreased by 13 percentage points, while the percentage of voters who thought America was “on the right track” plummeted from 55 percent in March to just 31 percent today.

Perhaps more interestingly, the poll indicated an uptick in support for former President Donald Trump. Forty-three percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump over Biden if an election was held today, while just 37 percent said they would vote for Biden. Knowing what they know now, 13 percent of Democrats even said that they would vote for Trump today.

The poll, while intriguing, is not particularly surprising. Biden’s “presidential honeymoon” period, historically defined as the early months of a president’s term in which he enjoys high approval ratings, has come to a screeching halt in the last few weeks. Cases of the Wuhan coronavirus’ Delta variant are on the rise, and the Biden-led U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves a lot to be desired.

Furthermore, Vice President Kamala Harris’ poor handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis does not do Biden any favors in the polls.