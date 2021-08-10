Twitter

Twitter Suspends Majorie Taylor Greene Over Vaccine Tweets

Carson Swick
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for violating the platform’s Wuhan coronavirus misinformation policy.

The suspension comes after Greene tweeted on Monday evening that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not approve the Wuhan coronavirus vaccines because rising transmission among vaccinated people means they are “failing.” Greene’s tweet was tagged by Twitter with a “misleading” fact-check label.

As reported by CNN, a Twitter spokesperson said that the tweet was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.” The policy prevents users from using Twitter to “services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”

As Greene’s tweet was her fourth violation of the misleading information policy since January, her account will be suspended until next Tuesday, Aug. 17. Greene’s tweets will be only accessible in read-only mode.

Greene was previously suspended under the misleading information policy in January for sharing “conspiracy theories” about the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and again in July for making comments about the vaccines. Both of these violations led to Greene’s account being locked for 12 hours.

Greene’s account was also temporarily suspended in March, though this suspension was overturned after Twitter determined that its automated systems had malfunctioned and unfairly flagged her.

A fifth strike would lead to the permanent suspension of Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. Her official House of Representatives account, @RepMTG, would likely remain active.

Most Popular