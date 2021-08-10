Twitter Suspends Majorie Taylor Greene Over Vaccine Tweets

Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for violating the platform’s Wuhan coronavirus misinformation policy.

The suspension comes after Greene tweeted on Monday evening that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not approve the Wuhan coronavirus vaccines because rising transmission among vaccinated people means they are “failing.” Greene’s tweet was tagged by Twitter with a “misleading” fact-check label.

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.



There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.



These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.



Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

As reported by CNN, a Twitter spokesperson said that the tweet was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.” The policy prevents users from using Twitter to “services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

As Greene’s tweet was her fourth violation of the misleading information policy since January, her account will be suspended until next Tuesday, Aug. 17. Greene’s tweets will be only accessible in read-only mode.

Twitter has a five strike policy on Covid misinformation. It looks like Greene is on her 4th strike. pic.twitter.com/J8di7mXfXF — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

Greene was previously suspended under the misleading information policy in January for sharing “conspiracy theories” about the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and again in July for making comments about the vaccines. Both of these violations led to Greene’s account being locked for 12 hours.

Greene’s account was also temporarily suspended in March, though this suspension was overturned after Twitter determined that its automated systems had malfunctioned and unfairly flagged her.

A fifth strike would lead to the permanent suspension of Greene’s account, @mtgreenee. Her official House of Representatives account, @RepMTG, would likely remain active.