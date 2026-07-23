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Trump Cracks Jokes, Reveals 'Little Bet' During Dodgers White House Visit

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 23, 2026 6:23 PM
Trump Cracks Jokes, Reveals 'Little Bet' During Dodgers White House Visit
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump cracked jokes with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, as they were honored as the 2025 World Series Champions.

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The president revealed he watched the 4-3 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays because he “was having a little bet with the Prime Minister of Canada.” 

"I was not feeling so good for a little while,” he said. “He wasn’t looking so good. Neither were you.”

Dodger Owner Mark Walter gifted the president a ring and a jersey that said “Trump 47” on the back.

“Wow. Do I have to report this? I don’t wanna report this,” Trump joked when shown the ring.

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The president also praised specific players, including retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw and pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

“You could pitch right now if they needed you, you’d be out there, right?” Trump asked Kershaw.

“No,” Kershaw replied, resulting in the president and the audience erupting in laughter. 

After the Rose Garden event, the president gifted a challenge coin to Ohtani and invited the entire team into the Oval Office.

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