Trump Cracks Jokes, Reveals 'Little Bet' During Dodgers White House Visit

President Donald Trump cracked jokes with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, as they were honored as the 2025 World Series Champions.

Advertisement

The president revealed he watched the 4-3 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays because he “was having a little bet with the Prime Minister of Canada.”

President Trump jokes he was nervous about a bet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney when the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series:



“I was having a little bet with the Prime Minister of Canada… I was not feeling so good for a little… pic.twitter.com/yYSnmDXHFr — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2026

"I was not feeling so good for a little while,” he said. “He wasn’t looking so good. Neither were you.”

Dodger Owner Mark Walter gifted the president a ring and a jersey that said “Trump 47” on the back.

“Wow. Do I have to report this? I don’t wanna report this,” Trump joked when shown the ring.

The back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers present President Trump with a championship ring and World Series jersey! ⚾️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ab8tto6S0a — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2026

The president also praised specific players, including retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw and pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

“You could pitch right now if they needed you, you’d be out there, right?” Trump asked Kershaw.

“No,” Kershaw replied, resulting in the president and the audience erupting in laughter.

President Trump welcomes @Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to the Oval Office again!



POTUS gives a Presidential Challenge Coin to Shohei… pic.twitter.com/QJC0G0aFau — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) July 23, 2026

After the Rose Garden event, the president gifted a challenge coin to Ohtani and invited the entire team into the Oval Office.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.