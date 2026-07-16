Canada's Wildfires Expose the Nation's Green Hypocrisy

This writer lives in southeast Wisconsin, about an hour from the Illinois border and about 90 minutes from Chicago. Yesterday, her son noticed things looked 'hazy' outside. That's thanks to Canada, where wildfires are once again raging and the smoke is blanketing the Dairy State.

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It’s hazier than my camera captured and I’m in SE Wisconsin. https://t.co/VeTg28vomV pic.twitter.com/HdFfE0TWHw — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 16, 2026

In north-central Wisconsin, the town of Ladysmith almost looks like something from a Stephen King novel.

Couple shots from midnorthern Wisconsin earlier today - not far from Ladysmith



It was bad pic.twitter.com/erqxI0RWrv — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) July 16, 2026

And Michigan isn't much better.

Noon on Wednesday in Michigan.

A gift from Net Zero Canada. pic.twitter.com/L0EjtWPccG — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 15, 2026

As Big Fish pointed out, this is thanks to 'net zero' Canada, which refuses to do proper forest management to prevent and mitigate wildfires.

Gee, where have we seen that before? Looking at you, California.

Turns out the Canadian eco police are letting hundreds of tons of carbon pour into our atmosphere hourly, which is more than the USA produces in half a decade.

The Canadian environmental police are pumping out 200 tons of carbon an hour today. More than the entire USA does every five years. https://t.co/4jqCtUgCD6 — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) July 16, 2026

But Canadian officials will lecture us on the need to adopt 'green' energy scams and get to 'net zero' to save the planet. All that will do is reduce our quality of life, create an unreliable energy grid, and destroy economies.

The irony here is staggering. The virtue signaling from Canadian leaders about global warming blah blah blah and yet every freaking summer forest fires in Canada, because they won’t do the proper management of forests, dumps 200 tons of carbon AN HOUR into the air that then… https://t.co/0rl8aurbNF — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 16, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

NetZero is the biggest scam in human history.



Fun Fact...



After a decade of non-stop hyperbolic fear-mongering bulls**t about..."GLOBAL WARMING is an EXISTENTIAL THREAT"...



...according to NOAA and Berkeley Earth... ...the Earth was COOLER in J-F-M of 2026 than it was in J-F-M… pic.twitter.com/YiHlLwT2Li — Golden Age Pureblood (@7777rep) July 16, 2026

Oh.

I’m so glad we have to take our modern cars to have the emissions tested almost every year in Wisconsin https://t.co/loNJXLrMNT — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 16, 2026

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Really makes a difference. Not.

Any efforts by Western nations to achieve 'net zero' are impossible and idiotic. But let's assume, for a moment, that 'net zero' is possible. Any Western nation that achieves 'net zero' will see all its gains lost by places like China and India, which do not care at all about their carbon footprints, pollution, or climate change.

But Canada can't be bothered to do basic forestry management, which makes wildfires worse, and that does offset any attempt they make to achieve 'net zero.' Because 'net zero' isn't the goal. The control, oppression, and impoverishment of the Canadian people, on the other hand, is.

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