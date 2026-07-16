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Tipsheet

Canada's Wildfires Expose the Nation's Green Hypocrisy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 12:30 PM
Canada's Wildfires Expose the Nation's Green Hypocrisy
AP Photo/Don Ryan

This writer lives in southeast Wisconsin, about an hour from the Illinois border and about 90 minutes from Chicago. Yesterday, her son noticed things looked 'hazy' outside. That's thanks to Canada, where wildfires are once again raging and the smoke is blanketing the Dairy State.

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In north-central Wisconsin, the town of Ladysmith almost looks like something from a Stephen King novel.

And Michigan isn't much better.

As Big Fish pointed out, this is thanks to 'net zero' Canada, which refuses to do proper forest management to prevent and mitigate wildfires.

Gee, where have we seen that before? Looking at you, California.

Turns out the Canadian eco police are letting hundreds of tons of carbon pour into our atmosphere hourly, which is more than the USA produces in half a decade.

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CALIFORNIA CANADA CLIMATE CHANGE MICHIGAN WISCONSIN

But Canadian officials will lecture us on the need to adopt 'green' energy scams and get to 'net zero' to save the planet. All that will do is reduce our quality of life, create an unreliable energy grid, and destroy economies.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Oh.

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Really makes a difference. Not.

Any efforts by Western nations to achieve 'net zero' are impossible and idiotic. But let's assume, for a moment, that 'net zero' is possible. Any Western nation that achieves 'net zero' will see all its gains lost by places like China and India, which do not care at all about their carbon footprints, pollution, or climate change.

But Canada can't be bothered to do basic forestry management, which makes wildfires worse, and that does offset any attempt they make to achieve 'net zero.' Because 'net zero' isn't the goal. The control, oppression, and impoverishment of the Canadian people, on the other hand, is.

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