Here's When Lindsey Graham's Funeral Will Be

Memorial services for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in late July, his memorialized X account announced on Friday afternoon.

His Washington, D.C. memorial will be on Tuesday, July 28, and there will be two memorials in South Carolina on Wednesday, July 29. There will be one in Columbia and another in Pickens County.

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Memorial Dates for the Late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.



The life and legacy of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will be celebrated on these dates and at these locations:



Tuesday, July 28th

Washington, D.C.



Wednesday, July 29th

Columbia, South… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 17, 2026

Graham died due to a heart problem over the weekend, which led to a global outpouring of well-wishes from his political allies and some foes.

The memorials will likely result in world leaders attending, as the late Republican played a major role in the foreign policy world, including his strong support of Israel, Ukraine and military intervention in Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be one of the high-profile global attendees, according to the Times of Israel.

Sen. Graham's office announces his DC funeral will take place on Tues, July 28 and his South Carolina funeral will take place in Pickens County the next day.



Sen. Tim Scott, who chairs the NRSC and was Graham's home state colleague for 13 years, said on Wednesday that "my… https://t.co/IzGNqDdY85 — Emily Jacobs (@emilyfjacobs) July 17, 2026

His death resulted in the appointment of his sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, to fill his seat until January.

Graham Nordone is reportedly considering a bid for the seat for a full term, as Graham’s was actively running for reelection at the time of his death, Townhall reported Friday.

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