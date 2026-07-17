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Tipsheet

Here's When Lindsey Graham's Funeral Will Be

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 17, 2026 4:00 PM
Here's When Lindsey Graham's Funeral Will Be
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Memorial services for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in late July, his memorialized X account announced on Friday afternoon.

His Washington, D.C. memorial will be on Tuesday, July 28, and there will be two memorials in South Carolina on Wednesday, July 29. There will be one in Columbia and another in Pickens County.

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Graham died due to a heart problem over the weekend, which led to a global outpouring of well-wishes from his political allies and some foes. 

The memorials will likely result in world leaders attending, as the late Republican played a major role in the foreign policy world, including his strong support of Israel, Ukraine and military intervention in Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be one of the high-profile global attendees, according to the Times of Israel.

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LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA WASHINGTON

His death resulted in the appointment of his sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, to fill his seat until January. 

Graham Nordone is reportedly considering a bid for the seat for a full term, as Graham’s was actively running for reelection at the time of his death, Townhall reported Friday. 

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