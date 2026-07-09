Platner Suspends Campaign – But There's One Problem Left

Graham Platner is still technically the Maine Democratic Senate nominee, despite suspending his campaign on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Maine Secretary of State’s office confirmed on Thursday to Townhall that he has not filed a withdrawal yet, and he has until the end of the business day on Monday to drop out. A timely move would allow for a replacement to be chosen.

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“As of now, no official withdrawal notice has yet been received from Mr. Platner,” the spokesperson stated.

“A public declaration is not an official withdrawal, and a candidate must formally withdraw to the Elections office in writing, including signature (notice may be received by email, such as a scanned letter attached as a pdf, but must include a signature),” the statement continued.

Maine Secretary of State's office confirms Platner has not technically withdrawn yet.



What they told @townhallcom:

"As of now, no official withdrawal notice has yet been received from Mr. Platner. A public declaration is not an official withdrawal, and a candidate must formally… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 9, 2026

The spokesperson noted that there will likely be the uncommon step of coming out with a press release once he officially drops out “due to the level of interest.”

Platner announced on Thursday that he would be departing from the race to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), but he denied the rape allegation against him.

Meanwhile, the Maine Democratic Party is planning to hold a convention this month where hundreds of the state’s top party members will decide who will be put on the ballot instead, according to Bangor Daily News.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

Democrats have already begun throwing their hat in the ring, including Jordan Wood, Nirav Shah and Troy Jackson.

“There is a powerful movement of working class people in the state of Maine, and millions more across America who are ready to send a progressive fighter to the Senate,” Jackson posted to X on Wednesday. “I’ve been fighting for that movement my whole life — and I’m sure as hell not backing down now, when this fight is needed most.”

There is a powerful movement of working class people in the state of Maine, and millions more across America who are ready to send a progressive fighter to the Senate. I’ve been fighting for that movement my whole life — and I’m sure as hell not backing down now, when this fight… pic.twitter.com/lx1dkSVIS0 — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) July 9, 2026

As your next United States Senator,

I will fight for Medicare for All because nobody in the wealthiest country on earth should go bankrupt over a medical bill. I will fight to make billionaires and the biggest corporations finally pay their fair share. I will fight to rein in… pic.twitter.com/Lp6H0rxkbn — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_maine) July 9, 2026

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The rape allegation came after a slew of other scandals against the populist Democrat, who was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) before the accusation surfaced. He already faced intense scrutiny over abusive relationship allegations, past Reddit posts, and a Nazi symbol tattoo on his chest.

Townhall reached out to the Platner campaign for comment.

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