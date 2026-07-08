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Tipsheet

'Big Attack' Against Iran Possible on Wednesday Night

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 08, 2026 9:41 AM
'Big Attack' Against Iran Possible on Wednesday Night
X/The White House

The United States will “probably” attack Iran on Wednesday night and brought back the idea of capturing the oil industry hub, Kharg Island, President Donald Trump said.

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The comments come after U.S. strikes on Tuesday night in response to Iranian strikes against cargo ships, and the president saying that the ceasefire between the two countries is essentially over.

“Will we go tonight?" he said when asked by a reporter at the NATO summit in Turkey. "Normally? I wouldn't tell you."

"But, you know what? There’s not a thing they can do about it. The answer is probably,” he added.

"There may be a big attack. It'll knock out a lot of stuff!" he noted during the conference.

On Kharg Island, the president said that the U.S. “may take over Kharg Island,” noting that the island was hit as part of the Tuesday strikes. 

"There is not a thing they can do about it, but I said don’t hit the pipes, just hit everything else,” he said. 

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Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that he believes “it's over” when it comes to trying to negotiate with the Middle Eastern nation. 

“I don't want to deal with them anymore; they're scum,” he said. 

U.S. Central Command explained that “over 80 targets” were hit as part of the strikes, Townhall reported. 

“U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” Central Command said in a statement. 

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