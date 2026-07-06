Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?

President Donald Trump is feeling optimistic about the end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine before he heads to the NATO summit this week.

The president called with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately on Independence Day, in which Putin asked Trump to visit Russia, according to NewsNation.

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“Well, I think he does feel pressure. He wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it and we're in talks and we'll see if we can get it ended. It’s a terrible thing,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday morning when asked about whether Putin feels pressure despite recent deadly Russian strikes in Kyiv.

“I think we’re getting much closer than people realize,” he said, “President Putin wants it to end. I’ll tell you that very strongly […] President Zelenskyy actually wants it to now,” the president added.

“I think we’re going to get it end,” he continued, adding that he and Putin “had a very good call. I think we're getting close to getting it done.”

President Trump on Putin striking Ukraine during July 4: "He wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it and we're in talks and we'll see if we can get it ended." pic.twitter.com/ChDUUVRSxf

Zelenskyy posted to X on Saturday that “President Trump and I discussed the current situation on the frontline as well as our diplomatic efforts.”

Trump and the Ukrainian leader are expected to meet on Wednesday at the summit in Turkey. Meanwhile, Trump and Putin have not met since August in Alaska.

I have congratulated President Trump @POTUS and all Americans on the Independence Day. We’ve had a very good phone call.



We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance we have received – from Javelins and Patriots to political support – and we deeply value that… pic.twitter.com/FKAPdpvnSN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2026

“There is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America’s resolve is decisive. We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara,” he added.

Tensions in the region significantly escalated after the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country in early 2022. So far, the conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and casualties on both sides, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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