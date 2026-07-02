Trump Declares New National Holiday. Here's Why It's Fishy.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Thursday as “National Scallops Day” to highlight more fishing opportunities on the East Coast, particularly the Northern Edge of Georges Bank off the coast of New England.

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“Today I am declaring a National Scallops Day to celebrate an action taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that will open up the Northern Edge of Georges Bank to Scallops Fishing, fulfilling the dream to our Great Fishermen who were so badly treated by the Obama and Biden Administrations, and by the Country of Canada,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, adding that it translates to “millions more pounds” of scallops being fished.

The president also said that the move promotes job development in the fishing industry, including in Virginia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. A group of fishermen, including a Massachusetts-based scalloper, met at the White House last month with the president, according to the Boston Herald.

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“This is in addition to freeing up a massive area off the East Coast for our Great Lobster Fishermen, and others (An Environmental Monument declared by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, that I terminated!), and a half a million square miles of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, where every country was allowed to fish except for our Great American Fishermen,” he added.

In his post, the president told fishermen to “GO OUT AND VOTE REPUBLICAN IN THE MIDTERMS, BECAUSE IF THE COMMUNISTS GET IN, YOU’LL NEVER FISH AGAIN!”

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put forth new “regional priorities” aimed at making it easier for the fishing industry to function with fewer rules.

“These regional priorities are a critical step in our efforts to fulfill the President's vision of making the United States the world's dominant seafood leader,” Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., NOAA administrator, said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the councils to advance seafood competitiveness and support our American fishermen.”

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