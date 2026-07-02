'Positive Progress' Made in Latest Iran Talks, But Nothing Is Off the Table

Talks in Doha, Qatar, for the United States and Iran conflict appear to have been positive, and conversations are expected to resume after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral.

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For the American side, the discussions were led by United States Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

“Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit,” Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted to X on Wednesday.

Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) July 1, 2026

“The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” he added.

The talks come after the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two nations' last month, but tensions arose after Iranian drone strike against a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, which then led to the U.S. responding with strikes against Iran.

Vice President JD Vance also indicated that “the talks are going well,” following remarks in Virginia on Wednesday, according to CBS News.

"I can't commit to anything, because obviously it depends on what the Iranians are ultimately going to do," Vance said.

"As I said up there, what I can commit to is the president's not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there's a clearly defined purpose for it, adding that “if we've got to do more, of course, that's kind of up to the Iranians.”

A United States official on background confirmed an Axios report to Townhall, which said that the focus on the talks were largely about the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have reached an understanding that we will keep things quiet for the coming week, so progress on all aspects of the MOU can be worked on in a productive environment, without missiles flying," an American official said to the outlet on Wednesday.

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