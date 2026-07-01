No Credible Threats Against America250 Celebrations, Patel Confirms

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that there are no credible threats ahead of the massive crowds expected to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on Independence Day in Washington, D.C.

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“We are constantly working with the intelligence community and state and local partners to share even information that is not credible, in an abundance of caution,” Patel told Townhall at a Department of Justice news conference on Wednesday.

“So far, to date, we have not seen and received credible information for ongoing, future threats, but we’re going to continue to monitor that,” he added.

.@FBIDirectorKash tells Townhall's @cameron_arcand whether there have been any "credible threats" ahead of the capitol's America 250 celebrations: pic.twitter.com/Bz3cLEsI7y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2026

Patel also told reporters that there are security efforts underway "around the country" for celebrations.

There are 150,000 attendees expected on the National Mall for the celebration, according to the Washington Post. The event is expected to feature remarks from President Donald Trump and a massive fireworks show over the nation’s capital. In addition, the Great American State Fair is ongoing on the mall with tight security already in place.

Patel’s comments come after a plot was thwarted ahead of the UFC fight at the White House in June, in which suspected attackers allegedly wanted to create explosions with drones and then shoot people trying to flee, according to Fox News.

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel posted to X at the time.

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