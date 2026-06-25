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Trump Gets Iran War Win in Congress After Two Senators Flip

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 25, 2026 10:45 AM
Trump Gets Iran War Win in Congress After Two Senators Flip
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy went from voting in favor of a primarily symbolic war powers resolution meant to restrain President Donald Trump’s efforts in Iran to voting “present” and against, respectively, on a second resolution Wednesday night. 

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The war powers vote was a thorny discussion point at Trump’s lunch with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, with Cassidy saying afterward that he “lost [his] temper.” 

Following the argument with the president, the Louisiana Republican was given a briefing on the Iran conflict by Vice President JD Vance and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. 

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns,” Cassidy posted to X.

Paul posted that his “vote of 'present' is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace."

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“Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution,” he wrote. 

“My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so,” he continued. 

The changes were well received by Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that “this vote puts Iran on notice!”

“Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all,” the president added.

The war powers resolution vote on Tuesday led to a stumbling block in talks with Iran, according to the president and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Townhall previously reported.

“He was in the middle of pretty heavy-duty negotiations, and he had to stop, and he explained to the Iranian negotiators why it was a meaningless vote,” Kennedy told reporters after the Wednesday lunch. 

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