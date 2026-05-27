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Tipsheet

There's Finally Good News in the California Chemical Crisis

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | May 27, 2026 2:15 PM
There's Finally Good News in the California Chemical Crisis
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Roughly 50,000 Californians can now go back home in Garden Grove after a potential chemical explosion was averted, but the next steps are just beginning after residents faced days of uncertainty. 

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The GKN Aerospace tank, which was filled with methyl methacrylate, desperately needed to be cooled down in order to avoid a major disaster. The incident resulted in emergency declarations by both President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). 

Mike Martucci, Acting Regional Administrator for EPA’s Region 9, explained to Townhall that the key goals now are to make sure a cleanup is conducted, to work with the "community air monitoring program,” and to investigate what went wrong to make sure that the crisis does not repeat itself. 

Officials are now determining the next steps for the environmental cleanup, which will be less dramatic as an explosion was averted. 

“Now we're going to transition into an environmental cleanup phase where the focus is going to be to remove the long-term hazard, the longer-term threat from the community,” Martucci said, noting the immediate work done by fire authorities at the local level to terminate any “immediate threats.”

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He noted that the EPA was on the ground before the president’s declaration, noting that they were there for “air monitoring support around the facility while fire officials dealt with the emergency situation,” and that hazardous materials were not detected in the air. 

Martucci stressed that tanks are typically highly regulated, which makes incidents like this one uncommon.

“It’s not often an incident like this occurs, which certainly is very good,” he said. “However, when incidents like this occur, it's important to have a framework or response framework that's robust, that can deal with issues like this.”

“There was expertise that existed both in the state and EPA and otherwise to neutralize the reaction that was occurring inside of the tank and protect human health in the environment,” the administrator added.

The company issued an apology on Wednesday as the crisis came to a close.

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“We are deeply grateful to the emergency personnel, technical experts, the GKN site team and local, state, and federal agencies, who have worked around the clock to ensure the safety of our community,” a company spokesperson stated. 

“We apologize for the disruption this incident has caused and as we turn to the immediate relief and recovery effort, we will continue to work with local officials, community partners and non-profit organisations to support affected residents, businesses and the wider community,” the British-based company continued. 

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