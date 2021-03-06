Andrew Cuomo

Bill Maher's Guest Said Biden's Sexual Harassment Allegation Is Worse Than Any Against Gov. Cuomo

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Mar 06, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Bill Maher's Guest Said Biden's Sexual Harassment Allegation Is Worse Than Any Against Gov. Cuomo

Source: Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

On Friday, "Real Time" host Bill Maher had on radio host Charlamagne tha God. Maher disagreed with his guest when it came to the subject of sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Joe Biden.

A pair of former staffers who worked with Andrew Cuomo accused the governor of sexual harassment. Radio host Charlamagne tha God told Bill Maher that it's hard to be outraged over Cuomo's alleged behavior when the accusation leveled against President Biden is so much worse. 

"It’s kinda hard to ask Cuomo to resign when you voted for Joe Biden. If you weren’t more upset with Joe Biden, who had more serious allegations," said Charlamagne.

Maher responded by saying he was unaware of more serious allegations made against Joe Biden, and that's when Charlamagne reminded Maher about Tara Reade

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. Reade claims Biden "began kissing her without her permission, pushed her against a wall, reached under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers."

"Well, I don’t believe that," Maher said. "That's what I'm saying. Some I believe, some I don't. That's my right. I don't believe her. [Cuomo's accusers] I believe completely."

Back in May, then-candidate Joe Biden gave an interview to Charlamagne tha God in which Biden said infamously, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

As for Gov. Cuomo, New York state lawmakers voted on Friday to strip the governor of his emergency powers. Cuomo faces two growing scandals: the former staffers who claim the governor sexually harassed them and what's looking more and more like a cover-up of the deadly nursing home policy the governor implemented last year. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Is Going Out of His Way to Campaign Against This Republican
Bronson Stocking

Dems Vote Down Hyde Language from COVID Relief Bill
Beth Baumann

Dems Agree to Provide 'COVID Relief' Checks to Prisoners and Illegal Aliens
Beth Baumann

CBP's COVID Restrictions Are Going Out the Window. Here's Why.
Beth Baumann

Latest: Vote-a-rama Ends with Senate Narrowly Passing $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan
Beth Baumann
Detroit Mayor Changes Tune on J&J Vaccine After Getting Blasted For Being 'Ignorant' and 'Irresponsible'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular