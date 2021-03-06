Bill Maher's Guest Said Biden's Sexual Harassment Allegation Is Worse Than Any Against Gov. Cuomo

On Friday, "Real Time" host Bill Maher had on radio host Charlamagne tha God. Maher disagreed with his guest when it came to the subject of sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Joe Biden.

A pair of former staffers who worked with Andrew Cuomo accused the governor of sexual harassment. Radio host Charlamagne tha God told Bill Maher that it's hard to be outraged over Cuomo's alleged behavior when the accusation leveled against President Biden is so much worse.

"It’s kinda hard to ask Cuomo to resign when you voted for Joe Biden. If you weren’t more upset with Joe Biden, who had more serious allegations," said Charlamagne.

Maher responded by saying he was unaware of more serious allegations made against Joe Biden, and that's when Charlamagne reminded Maher about Tara Reade.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. Reade claims Biden "began kissing her without her permission, pushed her against a wall, reached under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers."

"Well, I don’t believe that," Maher said. "That's what I'm saying. Some I believe, some I don't. That's my right. I don't believe her. [Cuomo's accusers] I believe completely."

Back in May, then-candidate Joe Biden gave an interview to Charlamagne tha God in which Biden said infamously, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

As for Gov. Cuomo, New York state lawmakers voted on Friday to strip the governor of his emergency powers. Cuomo faces two growing scandals: the former staffers who claim the governor sexually harassed them and what's looking more and more like a cover-up of the deadly nursing home policy the governor implemented last year.