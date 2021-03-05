Mounted Border Patrol Agents Apprehend 125 Illegal Aliens

Border Patrol agents stationed in the Laredo Sector and mounted on horseback had a very busy 12-hour period recently.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol's Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) apprehended 60 individuals near Hebbronville, Texas. HPU agents apprehended 17 individuals with the assistance of an unmanned aerial system. In a separate incident, HPU helped apprehend eight individuals who were detected on board a freight train, preventing the subjects from traveling further into the country.