New York

WATCH: Former Staffer Says Gov. Cuomo Propositioned Her for Sex

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
 @BronsonStocking
Mar 04, 2021
Source: Twitter/Screenshot

A former aide to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared on the CBS Evening News Thursday night and told host Norah O'Donnell that the governor propositioned her for sex. 

"Do you believe that [Cuomo] was propositioning you?" O'Donnell asked 25-year old Charlotte Bennett. 

"Yes," Bennett responded. 

"For what?" O'Donnell followed up. 

"Sex" replied Bennett. 

The former staffer believes the media's relentless fawning over the governor during the early months of the pandemic emboldened Cuomo to proposition her for sex. Of course, it was a baffling time for the media to be stroking the governor's ego considering the coronavirus was exploding in New York and given the governor's policy of sending Covid-infected patients into nursing homes. 

"I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways," Bennett described. 

The alleged sexual harassment began on May 15, according to Bennett, when the governor began asking the staffer about her love life. 

Bennett recalls instances where the governor brought up Bennett's past as a rape victim, asked if she had problems with intimacy, and told the young staffer that he was looking for a relationship. 

"He asked me if age difference mattered," said Bennett. "He also explained that he was fine with anyone over 22."

"And how old are you?" asked O'Donnell. 

"25," answered Bennett. 

And Bennett isn't alone when it comes to former staffers accusing the governor of sexual harassment. 

Another former staffer, Lindsey Boylan, claims the governor kissed her on the lips and asked her to play a game of "strip poker" with him. Boylan also claims the governor made repeated references to Monica Lewinksy and Bill Clinton's sexual relationship and ridiculed staffers in the office about their relationships and significant others.

Following Bennett's interview on Thursday, Boylan called the governor "a monster" and said she does not forgive Cuomo or his team for the "abuse and grooming" that took place. 

Maybe it's time for the governor to resign and settle into a nice nursing home. I heard there are quite a few openings in New York. 

Most Popular