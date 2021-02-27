WATCH: President Biden Had Another 'Senior Moment'

The mainstream media may be ignoring the president's cognitive decline, but it's still there. On Saturday, President Biden attempted to speak extemporaneously, butchering a long list of names in the process before expressing shock and bewilderment at his own forgetfulness.

"... and Representatives Shir-Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Greene, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Penelley, ugh, uh, excuse me, Pannill, and, ugh, what am I doing here?" Biden wondered aloud.

(It's Sheila Jackson Lee).

The president had to stop and look at his notes.

"I'm gonna lose track here," Biden said, after already losing track.

"Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo. Thank you all for welcoming us," Biden added.

Naptime!

Biden had to have been the most well-rested presidential candidate in history, largely spending the campaign season in his basement avoiding the press. Whenever he did venture out, Biden forgot where he was, who we was speaking to, what state he was in, how many grandchildren he has, whether he was standing next to his wife or his sister, and just about everything else you can expect from an elderly man with dementia.

A poll found more than half of likely voters believed Biden was in the early stages of dementia.

Whether somebody is in a state of cognitive decline or not seems like an important question when that somebody wants to be President of the United States. It certainly was a question the mainstream media pondered during President Ronald Reagan's second term.

But to the left, anybody was better than Trump. Besides, if things get too far out of hand, the 25th Amendment is always there to make Kamala Harris the next president.