Leftist Mobs Damaged a Lot More Than the Capitol Rioters Did

Capitol Architect J. Brett Blandon told lawmakers on Wednesday that damages from the Jan. 6 riot will likely total $30 million, but that's including expenses such as mental health services and enhanced security measures.

Hallowed-out cities destroyed by leftist mobs, pillaging and looting for months, may have actually benefited from the new barbed-wire-topped fencing, national guard presence, and heightened security measures now in place at the Capitol. But Democrats and the media chose at the time to pretend the left-wing violence wasn't occurring, that we were all imagining it. Given free-reign to riot, leftists racked up actual damages last year that went well into the billions.

The Federalist's Tristan Justice points out that in two weeks alone, riots in Minneapolis last summer following the death of George Floyd resulted in some $2 billion worth of damages or 66 times the inflated cost of the Capitol riot. "Fiery bust mostly peaceful protests" ensued for weeks in the wake of Floyd's death and only drove that number much, much higher.

"The $2 billion figure estimated by Property Claims Services (PCS) in September labeling the Floyd riots the most destructive episodes of political violence in recent American history doesn’t include the subsequent outbursts for the remainder of the year, from the more than 100 days of consecutive chaos in Portland to the explosive unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin," writes Justice.

Democrats know Capitol rioters can't hold a candle to leftists when it comes to rioting, and that's why Pelosi and the Democrats put up a ridiculous security fence around the Capitol. Democrats don't want the Capitol riot to look like some one-off event, which it was. Democrats want people to think right-wingers are poised to keep rioting night after night, just like leftists.