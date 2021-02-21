Elizabeth Warren
Jayapal's Student Loan Tweet Blew Up in Her Face

Feb 21, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) published a tweet about canceling $50,000 worth of student loan debt that probably didn't go the way the congresswoman had expected. 

A group of 17 Democratic state attorneys general sent a letter to Biden asking the administration to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt for individual borrowers. Democratic bills have similarly been proposed in Congress seeking the same amount. 

"I want to hear from you," Jayapal tweeted. "How would cancelling $50,000 of student loan debt help you and your family?"

Jayapal received a large number of responses from people who had worked hard to honor their student loan debt and no longer have the responsibility.

And there were plenty of more where those came from...

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was running for president, she was confronted by an angry father in Iowa who raised similar concerns about the candidate's plan to simply wipe out $50,000 worth of student loan debt for every borrower. 

"I just wanted to ask one question," the father told Warren "My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" asked the father.

"Of course not," Warren said dismissively. 

Warren probably couldn't think of a lie fast enough, so instead, she just chuckled as the father tore into her. 

"Of course we [get screwed]," the father continued. "My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money," the father said. "He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra -- my daughter worked since she was 10. So, you're laughing."

Democrats are at the point now where they're just buying votes and not even trying to hide it. 

