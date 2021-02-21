Jayapal's Student Loan Tweet Blew Up in Her Face

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) published a tweet about canceling $50,000 worth of student loan debt that probably didn't go the way the congresswoman had expected.

A group of 17 Democratic state attorneys general sent a letter to Biden asking the administration to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt for individual borrowers. Democratic bills have similarly been proposed in Congress seeking the same amount.

"I want to hear from you," Jayapal tweeted. "How would cancelling $50,000 of student loan debt help you and your family?"

Jayapal received a large number of responses from people who had worked hard to honor their student loan debt and no longer have the responsibility.

I have no student debt (I paid mine and my wife’s off) so using my tax dollars to forgive other people’s legal obligations will just hurt me. https://t.co/yVakcv0p7V — GFY Good For You (@GfyGood) February 21, 2021

Not gonna be cancelled. When you assume debt, you pay it back just like everyone else. If you dont want the debt, dont take the loan to begin with. https://t.co/Cpd9Z9tftL — Alanknight (@Alankni58472086) February 21, 2021

Cancelling student loan debt. We could never support it. Let the parents who convinced there children that the only way they could be successful is to have a post secondary degree, pay the toll. @RepJayapal https://t.co/M27yPo2EFH — Rivermann (@GGW_Bulldog) February 21, 2021

I don’t have any student loan debt because I couldn’t afford to go to college. I’d like to have $50K added to my retirement account. How do you feel about that? https://t.co/TgRBe2zOT9 — Terri updike (@updike_terri) February 21, 2021

I want $50,000 off my mortgage. I paid all my student debts and have paid hundreds of thousands in taxes since that time.



Cancel mortgage debt now!!! https://t.co/MznQSKXoBy — Lucius.C.Sulla (@sulla_c) February 21, 2021

It would screw over my grandkids and probably their grandkids by adding to the already astronomically high national debt. Hard pass. https://t.co/fTpEFjqTND — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) February 21, 2021

“canceling” student debt by the government only incentivizes universities to charge more for tuition and students to become endless students in nonsensical degree programs



Basic economics. Get government out of education. https://t.co/Nx0VXNZVY8 — The IT guy ??????????????????????????????????? (@COL_James83) February 21, 2021

It would not. My taxes would go up and encourage more people to get useless degrees... https://t.co/IdRov7doaf — watcher (@watcher17885383) February 21, 2021

Is she suggesting that the people who didn’t go to college pay for the people who did? No thank you. Vote this idiot out of office please. https://t.co/B99UgmdCNL — JaneMiami (looking for a new platform) (@janemiami) February 21, 2021

And there were plenty of more where those came from...

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was running for president, she was confronted by an angry father in Iowa who raised similar concerns about the candidate's plan to simply wipe out $50,000 worth of student loan debt for every borrower.

"I just wanted to ask one question," the father told Warren "My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?" asked the father.

"Of course not," Warren said dismissively.

Warren probably couldn't think of a lie fast enough, so instead, she just chuckled as the father tore into her.

"Of course we [get screwed]," the father continued. "My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money," the father said. "He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra -- my daughter worked since she was 10. So, you're laughing."

Democrats are at the point now where they're just buying votes and not even trying to hide it.