Ohio Lawmakers are Proposing a Special Way to Remember the Trump Presidency

Some 72 million Americans voted to re-elect President Trump. The former president carried the State of Ohio by nearly 500,000 votes. Now, two lawmakers in the Buckeye State are planning something special to remember the accomplishments of the Trump presidency.

State Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus and Jon Cross proposed to the Ohio House of Representatives that the accomplishments of the previous administration be celebrated with the dedication of an entire day. The Republican lawmakers have chosen June 14, Flag Day, to be the proposed "President Donald J. Trump Day" in Ohio.