Ohio Lawmakers are Proposing a Special Way to Remember the Trump Presidency

Some 72 million Americans voted to re-elect President Trump. The former president carried the State of Ohio by nearly 500,000 votes. Now, two lawmakers in the Buckeye State are planning something special to remember the accomplishments of the Trump presidency.
State Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus and Jon Cross proposed to the Ohio House of Representatives that the accomplishments of the previous administration be celebrated with the dedication of an entire day. The Republican lawmakers have chosen June 14, Flag Day, to be the proposed "President Donald J. Trump Day" in Ohio.
"Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity," wrote the two lawmakers in a co-sponsor request obtained by the Ohio Capital Journal.
"(Trump) personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system," the lawmakers added. "While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated."
A reporter for Hannah News Service, Noah Blundo, noted a precedent exists for honoring a former president with a day. In Ohio, Feb. 6 has been designated as "Ronald Reagan Day," following an act by the 127th Ohio General Assembly.
June 14th also has the distinction of being Donald Trump's birthday.