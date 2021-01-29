Police Chief Bans Officers from Displaying 'Thin Blue Line' Flag

Police officers on the University of Wisconsin-Madison police force have been instructed not to display imagery of the thin-blue-line flag. Why? According to Police Chief Kristen Roman, the thin-blue-line flag has been "co-opted" by people with "hateful ideologies."

Free speech and freedom of expression were once principles valued in America, particularly on college campuses. Nowadays, one can only speak and express themselves based on a dwindling list of approved items. For her officers, Police Chief Kristen Roman has removed the thin-blue-line flag from that list.