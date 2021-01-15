Democrats

Prosecutors Just Walked Back a Pretty Serious Claim About the Capitol Rioters

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
 @BronsonStocking
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 7:32 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Justice Department attorneys have walked back the claim that Capitol rioters planned to "capture and assassinate" lawmakers. The move follows acting US attorney Michael Sherwin's comments earlier in the day that "no direct evidence" establishes the presence of so-called "kill capture teams" during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors in the case of Jacob Anthony Chansley, the man captured in viral images wearing a horned fur headdress and carrying a spear, have formally requested the court strike a line from a recent filing where prosecutors assert that "strong evidence" exists showing "the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government," CNN reported. Prosecutors have described Chansley as a regular drug user who suffers from mental illness.

At a press conference on Friday, acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said, "We don’t have any direct evidence of kill capture teams." 

The left can't seem to agree on a narrative as to what took place at the nation's Capitol last week. In order to impeach Trump, again, the left accused the president of inciting a crowd of his supporters who then went on to lay waste to Congress. Then, CNN reported that investigators uncovered evidence indicating the riot was planned in advance, so Trump's speech didn't incite the riot after all. Too late. Democrats, Liz Cheney and a handful of other House Republicans impeached the president without knowing the facts. 

Earlier this week, investigators said they are likely still weeks away from a full understanding of what took place at the Capitol.

Most Popular