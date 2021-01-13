Veterans

WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper Questions Wounded Warrior's Commitment to Democracy

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 5:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper Questions Wounded Warrior's Commitment to Democracy

Source: Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

On Wednesday, CNN's Jake Tapper questioned a wounded warrior's "commitment to American democracy."

The CNN anchor questioned Rep. Brian Mast's (R-FL) commitment to democracy in the United States after the congressman argued against impeaching President Trump during debate in the House on Wednesday. Congressman Mast lost both his legs while serving his country in Afghanistan. 

"That's relevant, what you're saying right now is relevant because Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know about his commitment to it here in the United States..." said Tapper. 

Army veteran Brian Mast lost both his legs and a finger in 2010 from an IED explosion in Afghanistan. In the Army, Mast worked as an explosive ordnance disposal technician and helped clear explosives ahead of U.S. troops. 

Jake Tapper has never served his country. 

Mast was elected to Congress in 2017 and re-elected to the House in November.  

Rep. Mast led guardsmen on a tour around the U.S. Capitol before joining House colleagues to debate the Democrat's latest impeachment article against the president. House Democrats impeached President Trump for a second time on Wednesday following hours of debate. 

House Democrats plan to immediately transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate, but current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said the article will not be taken up in the Senate until after Joe Biden's inauguration.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mitch McConnell's Calculation on Trump Impeachment Is Loaded With Danger
Matt Vespa

LATEST: House Impeaches President Trump For the Second Time
Reagan McCarthy
President Trump Releases a New Plea Ahead of Inauguration Day
Katie Pavlich

GOP Rep Torches Dems' Riot Hypocrisy
Katie Pavlich
PBS Anchor to Eric Swalwell: Um, Are You Comparing Trump to Osama bin Laden?
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell Rejects Request for Emergency Session for Impeachment Trial
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular