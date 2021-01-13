WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper Questions Wounded Warrior's Commitment to Democracy

On Wednesday, CNN's Jake Tapper questioned a wounded warrior's "commitment to American democracy."

The CNN anchor questioned Rep. Brian Mast's (R-FL) commitment to democracy in the United States after the congressman argued against impeaching President Trump during debate in the House on Wednesday. Congressman Mast lost both his legs while serving his country in Afghanistan.

"That's relevant, what you're saying right now is relevant because Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know about his commitment to it here in the United States..." said Tapper.

This is DISGUSTING.



CNN's Jake Tapper just questioned Rep. Brian Mast's commitment to American democracy.



Rep. Mast is a veteran and lost both of his legs while serving this country. pic.twitter.com/JlfKCnz3VD — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) January 13, 2021

Army veteran Brian Mast lost both his legs and a finger in 2010 from an IED explosion in Afghanistan. In the Army, Mast worked as an explosive ordnance disposal technician and helped clear explosives ahead of U.S. troops.

Jake Tapper has never served his country.

Mast was elected to Congress in 2017 and re-elected to the House in November.

Rep. Mast led guardsmen on a tour around the U.S. Capitol before joining House colleagues to debate the Democrat's latest impeachment article against the president. House Democrats impeached President Trump for a second time on Wednesday following hours of debate.

House Democrats plan to immediately transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate, but current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said the article will not be taken up in the Senate until after Joe Biden's inauguration.