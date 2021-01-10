Florida Nurse Accused of Stealing More Than $400K in Coronavirus Relief Funds

A male nurse in Florida is accused of fraudulently obtaining $420,000 in coronavirus relief funds.

Giraldo Caraballo, a 55-year-old nurse from Miami, is charged with making false statements to a financial institution and engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds, the Associated Press reported.

Citing a criminal complaint, the AP reported Caraballo allegedly applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company, Professional Skills Inc. Investigators say Caraballo made false statements, including that his company had an average monthly payroll of $168,000 and some 28 employees. Caraballo also received around $55,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which the accused allegedly transferred to various accounts and used for personal expenses.