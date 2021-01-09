Thinking of Joining Parler? Looks Like It's Too Late.

Facebook and Twitter are purging conservative voices for ostensible reasons, and now Apple and Google are targeting an alternative app dedicated to free speech.

Twitter banned President Trump on Friday and prominent conservatives like Mark Levin have been encouraging followers to move to Parler, an app dedicated to protecting free speech. Now, cancel culture has enlisted Apple and Google in its fight to eradicate the left's opposition.

The New York Times reported that Apple and Google have removed the social networking app Parler from the companies' app stores, preventing countless conservatives from finding an alternative to Facebook and Twitter.

On Saturday morning, Parler was listed as the No. 1 iPhone app as millions of the president's followers search for a friendlier alternative to Twitter and Facebook. Despite Parler's popularity on the app store, Apple said it banned the app on Saturday.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," Apple said in a statement. "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety."

Parler CEO John Matze responded to Apple's decision.

"Apple, a monopoly, provides no alternatives to installing apps on your phone other than their store ... big tech tyrants coordinate moves and work together to stifle competition in the marketplace," Matze wrote in a statement.

A few Big Tech companies have the power to limit speech in a new world where an overwhelming amount of speech is conducted on social media. To make matters worse, the handful of Big Tech companies that control speech are coordinating efforts to silence conservative voices. It's a dangerous development that has even the ACLU feeling perturbed.

Parler's policy chief, Amy Peikoff, told Fox News on Friday that without access to the App Store, "we're toast."