Walmart Blames Woke Member on Social Media Team for Now-Deleted Tweet to Sen. Hawley

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced that he will object to the certification of the presidential election results on Jan. 6.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Walmart, the American multinational retail corporation, tweeted a snarky comment in response.

"Go ahead. Get your two hour debate. #soreloser," Walmart commented on Hawley's tweet.

The since-deleted tweet was a reference to the two-hour debate that Hawley's objection to a state's electoral vote will trigger. An objection over a state's vote must be made by at least one member in the House of Representatives and one in the U.S. Senate. Several House Republicans are planning to make objections.

Twitter users were quick to lambast Walmart for the tweet, including Sen. Hawley himself.

Thanks ?@Walmart? for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Walmart hates Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, & Tom Cotton because they are America First & China Last.



Woke, globalist, corporate multi-nationals only care for short-term profits & are bonafide enemies of long-term U.S. national security. https://t.co/PkFeXoD243 — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) December 30, 2020

Looks like the woke person who was logged in at #walmart forgot before they tweeted.



America is crazy RN. https://t.co/X4MAdYvfGT — Cap'n Merica ???????????? (@n_merica) December 30, 2020

Walmart issued a statement, stating the deleted tweet was mistakenly published by a member of the company's "social media team who intended to publish the comment to their personal account." Walmart apologized to Sen. Hawley for the "error."