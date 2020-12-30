China

Walmart Blames Woke Member on Social Media Team for Now-Deleted Tweet to Sen. Hawley

Dec 30, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced that he will object to the certification of the presidential election results on Jan. 6. 

Walmart, the American multinational retail corporation, tweeted a snarky comment in response. 

"Go ahead. Get your two hour debate. #soreloser," Walmart commented on Hawley's tweet. 

The since-deleted tweet was a reference to the two-hour debate that Hawley's objection to a state's electoral vote will trigger. An objection over a state's vote must be made by at least one member in the House of Representatives and one in the U.S. Senate. Several House Republicans are planning to make objections. 

Twitter users were quick to lambast Walmart for the tweet, including Sen. Hawley himself. 

Walmart issued a statement, stating the deleted tweet was mistakenly published by a member of the company's "social media team who intended to publish the comment to their personal account." Walmart apologized to Sen. Hawley for the "error." 

