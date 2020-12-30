Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Stuck on Border Wall

A wannabe illegal alien attempted to sneak into the United States on Tuesday night, but the migrant became stuck on the border wall.

Border Patrol agents patrolling Imperial Beach in California around 8:15 p.m. local time noticed a man on the border wall separating Mexico from the United States. The man had attempted to scale down the wall separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, but became stuck right above the waterline. Mexican authorities were able to dislodge the man from the wall, and border patrol agents escorted him to safety.